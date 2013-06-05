10 Pictures Of Fashion Models Eating Backstage

Despite their seemingly perfect exteriors, fashion models are — gasp! — human beings who have to eat just like the rest of us.
Sometimes, they even eat backstage before stomping down the runway.
Their choices are not always diet-conscious, but these models even manage to make snacking look good.
Who said models don't eat carbs? A table of Pasarela Cibeles models fill up on pasta during Madrid fashion week.
Red Bull is extremely common backstage to keep the models revved up for the show — this London Fashion Week model drinks up while her hair is styled.
A Gharani Strok model sips on a smoothie while she mentally prepares for the runway at London Fashion Week.
No, that's not vodka. British model Lily Cole polishes off a bottle of water as she gets ready to walk Paul Smith's runway at London Fashion Week.
At British designer Preen's London Fashion Week show, a woman carried a plate of doughnuts backstage to give to the models, make up artists, and hair stylists.
This Topshop model is enjoying her noodle dish while having her hair straightened backstage at the Singapore Fashion Festival.
And who can resist pizza? Not these three models, who dug into a few slices before a Rome Fashion Week runway show. Bon appetite!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.