10 Pictures Of Fashion Models Eating Backstage

Megan Willett
Despite their seemingly perfect exteriors, fashion models are — gasp! — human beings who have to eat just like the rest of us.

Sometimes, they even eat backstage before stomping down the runway.

Their choices are not always diet-conscious, but these models even manage to make snacking look good.

A model for Dennis Basso chows down on fruit at New York Fashion Week.

Source: Reuters


A redheaded model enjoys an apple as her hair is styled backstage at Antonio Perna's Madrid show.

Source: Reuters

Male models eat, too! This D&G looker enjoyed a hearty salad during Milan's Fashion Week.

Source: Reuters

Who said models don't eat carbs? A table of Pasarela Cibeles models fill up on pasta during Madrid fashion week.

Source: Reuters

Red Bull is extremely common backstage to keep the models revved up for the show — this London Fashion Week model drinks up while her hair is styled.

Source: Reuters

A Gharani Strok model sips on a smoothie while she mentally prepares for the runway at London Fashion Week.

Source: Reuters

No, that's not vodka. British model Lily Cole polishes off a bottle of water as she gets ready to walk Paul Smith's runway at London Fashion Week.

Source: Reuters

At British designer Preen's London Fashion Week show, a woman carried a plate of doughnuts backstage to give to the models, make up artists, and hair stylists.

Source: Reuters

This Topshop model is enjoying her noodle dish while having her hair straightened backstage at the Singapore Fashion Festival.

Source: Reuters

And who can resist pizza? Not these three models, who dug into a few slices before a Rome Fashion Week runway show. Bon appetite!

Source: Reuters

