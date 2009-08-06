The Place To Meet (Theoretically) Still Rich Bankers

Newsweek says the recession is over. But this news is now coming from a much more on the ground source – the people behind Fashion Meets Finance, who organise happy hours so ladies in the fashion industry can meet men who work in finance.



FT Alphaville kindly reprints (with amusing commentary) the invite to the August 6 event at Nikki Beach in midtown Manhattan.

Though we assume (hope!) it is somewhat tongue-in-cheek, it informs “the gorgeous women who understood that their shelf life is quick and fleeting” that the “recession is officially over” and “bonuses will [eventually] start inflating themselves again.” Which means, apparently, that these women (if they actually exist) may one day recognise their goal of becoming tennis mums. Or in 2009 New York parlance, yoga mums.

But the invite wording is not even the best part. The RSVP list is public and includes an entry for salary. If FMF is actually a leading indicator, things might not be as good as they say; most gentlemen have declined to list their salary. Perhaps they are just being polite.

