Fashion Mags Won't Have Their Usual Big September

Fashion magazines usually make a bulk of their ad revenues in their September issues.



For example Vogue made 23% of its ad bookings in last year’s September issue. Elle made 16% of its.

But this September is already looking bad, Advertising Age reports.

Elle – ad pages dropped 21% as compared to September 2008. This is a slight improvement from March’s 28% drop.

Essence – September ad pages are down 16.1% since last year. March was down 30%.

Vogue – Ad pages are down 41% this September, worse than March’s 25%. The discontinuation of Conde Nast’s Fashion Rock supplement might have contributed to the decline.



Harper’s Bazaar – Ad pages might decline 23-26% this September as compared to last year. This is worse than March’s 15% decline.

Image: Mauren Veraz

