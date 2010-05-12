Fashion Mags Censor iPad Editions For Apple

A British fashion magazine has reportedly dubbed its iPad issue “the Iran edition” due to the requirement to remove nipples and other body parts to get content on Apple’s tablet computer. Call this the “Apple chilling effect.”



An insider at style magazine Dazed & Confused told the website Shiny Shiny that “the mag’s iPad edition has been nicknamed the Iran edition by the people putting it together, given the parallels between censorship in the Muslim theocracy and the iTunes store.”

Just imagine the stress staffers would be under if they also had to slip some political cartoons or gay travel guides into the magazine, as well. Or bikinis, heaven forbid. While Apple CEO Steve Jobs might not like the Axis of Evil comparison, he does have one thing to be happy about: When people start censoring

themselves, it saves Apple the trouble and hassle of doing the work.

Gawker is the high-brow gossip sheet covering media, entertainment, politics and technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.