Fashion Labels Are Tastelessly Promoting What Celebrities Wore To Philip Seymour Hoffman's Funeral

The private funeral services for Philip Seymour Hoffman were held at Manhattan’s Church ofSt.Ignatius Loyola this morning, and public relations departments were quick to pounce on an opportunity.

According to a report in The New York Post, PR teams for various fashion labels are tastelessly sending out photos of stars wearing their brands while paying their respects to the legendary actor.

The Post writes:

Valentino emailed fashion bloggers and journalists on Friday morning photos of Hoffman’s “The Master” co-star Amy Adams wearing their Garavani Rockstud Duble bag on her way to the memorial service.

— Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) February 7, 2014

“We are pleased to announce Amy Adams carrying the Valentino Garavani Rockstud Duble bag from the Spring/Summer 2014 collection on February 6th in New York,” is the release Pavelski is referring to.

Other companies, like Ugg, sent Hoffman’s celebrity friends gift bags filled with Ugg products, including boots.

Ugg also included a message encouraging them to wear their winter boots in the cold city weather, according to Ugg Australia associates.

When the Post reached out to Ugg; another PR spin: “UGG does not know nor would we presume to ask what our consumers or fans are doing in New York, or for what event or purpose they need the product. That is none of our business. UGG does not request photo opps from those to whom we gift product.”

You can read the Post story, and see some of the photos of Amy Adams here.

