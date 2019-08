Crusoe has been rocking coats since he was a puppy, but his owner Ryan Beauchesne had more ambitious outfits in mind. Beauchesne started the viral blog, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, and created a New York Times Bestseller documenting Crusoe’s adventures.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

