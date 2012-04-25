TOO SEXY, TOO YOUNG: How The Fashion World Flouts Its Own Ban On Underage Models

Lottie Moss, Kate Moss’s 13-year-old sister

The “it girls” of couture are getting younger and younger.

While models in stilettos, dark eye makeup, and thousand-dollar dresses might look like they’re in their 20s, it’s more likely that they are only 13. French Vogue even featured a 10-year-old in a 2011 spread straight out of Nabokov’s daydreams.



In January 2011, the Council of Fashion Designers of America announced guidelines banning under-16s from modelling in Fashion Week runway shows.

But as Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Tyra Banks (to name a few) were all discovered in their early teens, many agencies and designers scoff at the idea. Some even lie about models’ ages.

So the models get younger, the material gets sexier, and the apparel business dares authorities to investigate its use of young girls in sexualized situations.

