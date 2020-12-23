Fashion designer Rachel Zoe says she's 'shattered and numb' after her 9-year-old son survived a 40-foot fall from a ski lift

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Brooks Brothers Rachel Zoe and her son Skyler in 2015.

The fashion designer Rachel Zoe said her 9-year-old son, Skyler, fell from a ski lift on Sunday.

Skyler’s father had yelled at the operator to stop the lift because his son wasn’t aboard, Zoe wrote on Instagram.

Zoe said ski patrollers placed a mat on the ground to cushion Skyler’s fall. He could be seen recovering in a hospital in a photo on Zoe’s Instagram Story.

Zoe said she posted about the incident to remind people that life is fragile. “Hug your babies extra from us today,” she wrote.

The fashion designer Rachel Zoe said in an Instagram Story that her 9-year-old son, Skyler, survived a 40-foot fall from a ski lift on Sunday.

Zoe said that Skyler wasn’t on the ski lift when it began to move and that her husband, Rodger Berman, yelled to the operator to stop the lift.

Zoe said ski patrollers saved Skyler by placing a mat where they thought he would land to cushion his fall. The distance Skyler fell is equivalent to between three and four stories of a building.

Skyler went to an emergency room. Zoe said she and Berman were “scarred for life” by the incident.

It’s unclear where the family was skiing, but Skyler is recuperating. Zoe’s Instagram Story showed a photo of Skyler in a hospital.

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Screenshots of Zoe’s Instagram Story.

“I’m totally fine. It’s just I’m a little sore,” Skyler said in a video. He stood up and walked around in his pajamas to show viewers he was doing all right.

While the incident left his parents feeling “shattered and numb,” Zoe wrote, her son was “in great spirits.”

“Truth be told Sky was more brave then either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice,” she wrote. “Hug your babies extra from us today.”

Rachel Zoe/Instagram Screenshots of Zoe’s Instagram Story.

Zoe did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

