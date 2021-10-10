Top fashion designer badly injured in fireplace explosion hid injuries due to ‘obsession with perfection’

Adut Akech, Olivier Rousteing, and Naomi Campbell walk the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2022 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week in September 2021. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing was severely injured when his fireplace exploded a year ago, he said on Instagram.

The Balmain creative director hid his body for a year because he felt “ashamed.”

He put his shame down to “this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities.”

Celebrated fashion designer Olivier Rousteing revealed he was severely injured when his fireplace “exploded” a year ago but hid his body while he recovered due to fashion’s “obsession with perfection.”

Rousteing, the creative director of French fashion house Balmain, shared a picture on Instagram of himself showing his body, arms, neck, and head bandaged up after the incident.

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

“I finally feel ready to share this, Rousteing wrote. “I’ve been hiding this for too long and it’s time for you to know. Exactly a year ago, the fireplace inside my house exploded.”

He said he woke up the next morning in Paris’ Hôpital Saint Louis and thanked staff for their care, particularly while dealing with COVID-19 patients.

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long,” Rousteing said.

In a bid to hide his injuries, he wore long clothes all summer long and extra rings and face masks to cover his scars, he said.

A year on, the designer – who was hired in the top role at Balmain aged just 25 in 2011 – says he is “healed, happy and healthy.”

“To be honest, I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities,” Rousteing said.

The experience helped him realize how easy it is to show what you want to on social media.

Rousteing says he is now going through a “rebirth” and “beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude.”

In a second post, Rousteing said that having his bandages removed had felt like “freedom,” which inspired his latest Balmain collection.

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

The designer’s revelation attracted a wave of support from celebrities and the fashion industry, including “Queer Eye”‘s Jonathan Van Ness, designer Donatella Versace, and reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West.

“There is always the sun after the storm,” Rousteing said.