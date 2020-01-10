A penthouse in America's richest ZIP code that's been on and off the market for 6 years just got relisted at a massive price cut. Here's a look inside the $5.9 million home.

Stefanie Keenan / Contributor/Getty Images Lubov Azria.

Fashion designer Lubov Azria has relisted the Fisher Island penthouse she shared with her late husband, Max Azria, for $US5.9 million.

Max Azria, who passed away in May 2019, founded the world renowned fashion company BCBG Max Azria. Lubov was the chief creative officer at BCBG until 2016.

The couple bought the penthouse in 2005 for $US3.44 million. Over the past few years, it has been on and off the market with the listing price at times reaching nearly $US10 million.

The four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home spans nearly 5,800 square feet and is located in America’s wealthiest zip code. It’s currently represented byThe Jills Zeder Group.

Keep reading for a look inside.

Lubov Azria is a fashion designer who served as BCBG’s chief creative officer until 2016. She then went on to launch the fashion line La Boheme.

Lubov and her late husband Max Azria — founder of BCBG Max Azria — bought their Fisher Island penthouse for $US3.44 million in 2005.

Fisher Island, a private, man-made island off the coast of Miami, is home to the richest ZIP code in America. There, the median home value is $US3,015,667.

Since the couple purchased the home, it has been on and off the market, according to realtor.com.

Its current $US5.9 million price tag is much lower than its past listing prices.

According to realtor.com, in 2014, it hit the market with an asking price of $US7 million; then in 2017, it was listed again for nearly $US10 million.

The stunning penthouse boasts 5,790 square feet of interior space as well as two private terraces.

The home’s neutral colours and beachy vibe compliment its stunning waterfront views.

“This unit offers unobstructed direct downtown skyline, Biscayne Bay, and Government Cut views and is priced to sell,” Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group said in a press release.

It has 4.5 bathrooms …

… and four bedrooms.

Residents on Fisher Island also have access to a wide range of amenities including tennis courts, a polo field, a golf course, and spas.

