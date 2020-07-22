A fashion designer turned real-estate developer just sold her Pop Art-inspired Palm Beach mansion — take a look inside

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman The pool area of Lisa Perry’s home.

Fashion designer Lisa Perry just sold her first completed home for $US9.1 million.

The 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom house is on Palm Beach Island.

Perry is best known for her fashion line, which was sold at the now-bankrupt Barneys New York. Her husband, Richard Perry, is a billionaire and the former chairman of Barneys.

Fashion designer Lisa Perry, who recently expanded into interior design and real-estate development, just sold her first completed home for $US9.1 million to an anonymous buyer, Katherine Kallergis of The Real Deal reported.

The property, called 3 Via Los Incas, is located on Palm Beach Island, Florida, features a 5,686-square-foot home with six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms on a nearly 17,500-square-foot lot.

The home was originally built in 1980 and underwent a massive renovation with Perry as its developer. Perry is best known for her fashion line which was sold at the now-defunct Barneys New York, according to Kallergis. In fact, Perry’s husband is billionaire former hedge-fund manager Richard Perry, who was the chairman of Barneys at the time of its bankruptcy.

Burt Minkoff of Douglas Elliman held the listing.

Keep scrolling to look inside the sprawling estate with 1960s vibes.

3 Via Los Incas is the name of the Palm Beach home that fashion designer Lisa Perry just sold for $US9.1 million.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman

The home dates back to the 1980s, according to a press release sent to Business Insider. This is the first completed project Perry has sold since expanding into real estate and interior design.



The home has 5,686 square feet of living space and it sits on a 17,498-square-foot lot.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman

According to the press release, when Perry sought to renovate the home, she removed walls between rooms and added glass to let in more natural light.



The house features multiple living areas.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



Perry also placed lots of art within the home and sought to make everything feel more “modern.”

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



The kitchen is primarily white and minimalist, with little pops of colour …

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



… as is the dining area, which also has vibrant artwork hanging from the walls.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



This is another living room which sees Perry make use of vibrant and lively colours.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman

“It is safe to say that circles and dots are a running theme throughout my homes and my life. Each time I see them, the positive impact is immediate, and they make me smile,” Perry said in a press release about the property.



The home has six bedrooms …

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



… and 6.5 bathrooms.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



The bathrooms, like the rest of the home, make much use of natural light.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



The master closet is spacious and is also outfitted with vibrant furniture.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



The home has a circular pool in the outdoor area, which also makes use of primary and vibrant colours.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



The buyer of the home is unknown, but they were represented by Sotheby’s International Realty. The home was sold without much of the furnishings included, though it was originally marketed as fully furnished, according to Douglas Elliman.

Nicklas Sargent for Douglas Elliman



