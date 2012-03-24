Karl Lagerfeld Rips Tina Brown And Newsweek For Calling Him Overrated

Photo: Shutterstock/vipflash, Getty Images/Will Ragozzino

The war of words continues. After nearly an hour-long press conference in Tokyo on Friday, fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld took the last few minutes to take a stab at Newsweek‘s Tina Brown.



When asked by a journalist what he thought of a recent Newsweek article calling him overrated, Kaiser Karl revealed his claws.

“First of all, Tina Brown’s magazine is not doing well at all,” he said before ripping into the credibility of the story. “She is dying,” he continued. “I’m sorry for Tina Brown, who was such a success at ‘Vanity Fair,’ to go down with a shitty little paper like this. I’m sorry.”

This comes from the same guy who called Adele “a little too fat.”

Meow.

Now see which big Hollywood actress appears Photoshop-free on a magazine>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.