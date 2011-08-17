London Is The New Fashion Capital Of The World

Photo: Global Language Monitor

Move over, New York City.London has taken over longstanding titleholder New York as the “fashion capital of the world” according to a new survey from Global Language Monitor, which tracks the frequency and context of buzzwords across the internet, blogosphere, and 75,000 print and electronic media sources.



London’s jump in the rankings from the #3 spot in 2010 was thanks largely to the ubiquity of fashionista Kate Middleton and the death famed British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

New York City had been the fashion capital for the past five years.

Berlin and Singapore broke into the top 10 for the first time in 2011, and Cape Town, Prague and Miami all dropped significantly in the rankings, Global Language Monitor said.

