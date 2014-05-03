This 4-Year-Old Girl Became A Vogue Star Because Of Her Adorable Instagrams

2sisters_angie This is the first #fashionbyMayhem photo

It all started with an AquaDoodle mat and Mr. Potato Head glasses: The perfect outfit for a style-savvy little girl.

Since that first dress-up session, a 4-year-old girl, nicknamed Mayhem, and her mother, Angie, have been using the Instagram hash tag #fashionbyMayhem for the last 14 months to feature the amazing dresses that the pair would create out of paper and other household supplies.

It didn’t take long before the adorable photos gathered a huge online following — Angie’s Instagram, 2sisters_angie, now has 376,966 followers and photos sometimes get upwards of 20,000 “likes.”

That Instagram fame has now translated into a collaboration with Vogue.

Today, Angie, Mayhem and Vogue have teamed up to reimagine iconic looks from past years’ Met Balls, paper-style. The Met Ball is an annual fundraising gala benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and run by Vogue’s Editor in Chief Anna Wintour; it’s taking place this year on May 5.

Angie writes on her blog that, in general, dresses can take between 5 minutes and 3 hours to make, and that even if Mayham doesn’t do everything herself, she always helps with the creations.

So far, Vogue’s Instagram has posted four of the Met Ball pictures, with more to come!

