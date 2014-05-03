This 4-Year-Old Girl Became A Vogue Star Because Of Her Adorable Instagrams

Jillian D'Onfro
Mayhem Fashion2sisters_angieThis is the first #fashionbyMayhem photo

It all started with an AquaDoodle mat and Mr. Potato Head glasses: The perfect outfit for a style-savvy little girl.

Since that first dress-up session, a 4-year-old girl, nicknamed Mayhem, and her mother, Angie, have been using the Instagram hash tag #fashionbyMayhem for the last 14 months to feature the amazing dresses that the pair would create out of paper and other household supplies.

It didn’t take long before the adorable photos gathered a huge online following — Angie’s Instagram, 2sisters_angie, now has 376,966 followers and photos sometimes get upwards of 20,000 “likes.”

That Instagram fame has now translated into a collaboration with Vogue.

Today, Angie, Mayhem and Vogue have teamed up to reimagine iconic looks from past years’ Met Balls, paper-style. The Met Ball is an annual fundraising gala benefitting the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and run by Vogue’s Editor in Chief Anna Wintour; it’s taking place this year on May 5.

Angie writes on her blog that, in general, dresses can take between 5 minutes and 3 hours to make, and that even if Mayham doesn’t do everything herself, she always helps with the creations.

So far, Vogue’s Instagram has posted four of the Met Ball pictures, with more to come!

This dress is based on one that Lauren Santo Domingo, a Vogue contributing editor and co-founder of e-commerce site Moda Operandi, wore in 2012.

See the original here.

This dress is inspired by one created by the designer Alexander McQueen.

See the original here.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a similar dress at 2011's Met Gala.

See the original version here.

This outfit was inspired by one worn by Rihanna.

See the original here.

The Vogue project isn't the first time that Mayhem has mimicked high fashion...

The duo made this rainbow dress out of paper and old gift bags.

This dress was inspired by Elsa, a character in the Disney movie 'Frozen.'

How Mayhem got in the holiday spirit:

Clearly, this outfit was inspired by Taylor Swift.

This dress is made from a bunch of her old watercolor paintings.

Mayhem made this googly eye dress all on her own.

This superhero costume was made from an entire roll of athletic tape.

Unsurprisingly, Mayhem loves watching 'Project Runway.'

This cute outfit is made out of toilet paper.

The best part about this outfit is the 'fabulous headdress' that Mayhem insisted on making.

Angie's comment on this photo: 'It's nearly impossible to reach something you've dropped while wearing a dress made out of construction paper.'

Angie and Mayhem made this dress for her 4th birthday.

Now, for another type of creativity ...

