16 fashion brands giving back in response to the coronavirus pandemic

Fashion companies, just like beauty and cosmetic brands, are donating to charities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SKIMS, for instance, is donating 20% of proceeds from its Cotton Collection to Baby2Baby, a charity that is helping families impacted by the outbreak.

Everlane, Kendra Scott, and Allbirds are also stepping up to help.

Cupcakes and Cashmere is donating 20% of its profits.

Cupcakes and Cashmere Cupcakes and Cashmere is donating to the CDC Foundation emergency response fund indefinitely.

Emily Schuman, the creator of the Cupcakes and Cashmere, announced her shop – which sells fun clothes like the $US88 Bradshaw handbag in the photo above – is donating 20% of its profits to the CDC Foundation’s emergency response fund.

The discount is immediately applied at checkout, cannot be combined with other offers, and excludes fine jewellery.

SKIMS is donating 20% of the profits from its restock of The Cotton Collection.

@skims/Instagram The Cotton Collection restocked on Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. PT.

As of Monday, March 23 at 9 a.m. PT, SKIMS started donating to Baby2Baby’s COVID-19 emergency response program, which is on a mission to provide basic essentials to children in need.

Everything in The Cotton Collection is available in five different colours: bone (white), iris mica (lavender), mineral (green), kyanite (blue), and soot (black).

It includes a $US34 rib tank, $US52 rib thermal leggings, a $US20 rib thong, a $US28 rib brief, and the $US32 rib boxer, just to name a few.

Jewellery brand Kendra Scott is giving back in two different ways.

Kendra Scott 50% of all proceeds from the Everlyne Bracelets will directly support Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

The first is that 50% of all profits from the $US40 Everlyne friendship bracelet, which is available in six different colorways, will be directly donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund. It is helping food banks support communities impacted by the pandemic.

On March 17, Kendra Scott also donated 500,000 meals to kickstart the campaign.

Crocs is donating 10,000 pairs of free shoes to US healthcare workers.

Gary Perkin/Shutterstock Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement the company came up with the idea after talking to healthcare workers about how they could help.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that healthcare workers will be able to claim a free pair of shoes on its site every day from 12 p.m. ET. Each day, 10,000 new pairs of Crocs will be added to the site until the stocks run out.

Allbirds is donating shoes to anyone who works in healthcare that is helping to fight COVID-19.

Allbirds Allbirds is donating their popular wool runner sneaker.

The San-Francisco based company shared a statement on Instagram on Sunday that it would be donating a pair of its popular $US95 wool runner sneakers in the tuke matcha colorway while supplies lasted. It asked healthcare workers to email [email protected] to claim their shoes.

“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy. We appreciate and admire everything you are doing,” the Instagram caption read.

Everlane is also donating to Feed America’s COVID-19 response fund.

Everlane Everlane is donating all profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America.

The clothing retailer is giving all profits from its 100% Human Collection to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund, which is helping food banks during the pandemic.

The collection includes a $US25 crew shirt in small print and medium print, a $US25 box-cut tee, a $US25 muscle tank, a $US48 french terry sweatshirt, and a $US48 french terry hoodie.

Modern Citizen announced it will be donating $US10 from every order over $US150 and matching each donation.

Modern Citizen Modern Citizen is donating $US10 from every $US150 order to Feeding America.

On Friday, Modern Citizen announced on Instagram that starting immediately, it would be donating $US10 from every order over $US150, as well as matching each donation for a total contribution of $US20 to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

“We’re thankful for each and every person continuing to shop with us – it’s a very tough moment for small businesses, but an even tougher time for millions of Americans who are extra vulnerable due to impact from the COVID outbreak. Regardless of how you choose to make an impact, we hope that helping others lifts your spirits. Seeing our communities take action has certainly inspired us,” the caption read.

Luna Skye by Samantha Conn is donating $US100 from every order to One Fair Wage.

@lskyejewelry/Instagram Luna Skye by Samantha Coon is donating to One Fair Wage through the month of April.

The jewellery brand, Luna Skye, is donating to One Fair Wage, an organisation that offers financial assistance to those whose jobs have been impacted by the pandemic, through April.

Paige is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

Paige Paige is donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

Paige is offering 25% off site-wide and giving 20% of all its profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels, a nonprofit organisation that prepares and delivers meals to seniors and other residents of Los Angeles in need, with the code “FRIENDS2020.”

Frame is also donating 20% of all its profits to Baby2Baby.

Frame Frame is donating 20% of all profits to Baby2Baby.

Just like SKIMS, Frame is offering 20% off the entire site and donating 20% of all its profits to Baby2Baby.

Vardagen is giving 20% of the sales from its PNDMC collection to “independent freelance creatives that are currently out of work due to the coronavirus.”

Vardagen Vardagen is donating 20% of sales from its PNDMC collection.

Vardagen’s PNDMC collection “is designed to explore and make the best of this crazy situation we’ve all found ourselves in,” according to the clothing brand’s website. It features $US42 T-shirts, $US15 towels, and an $US85 hoodie that says “Wash your hands, sinners.”

Kenneth Cole is donating 20% of the net sales from its website to the COVID-19 solidarity response fund.

Kenneth Cole Kenneth Cole is donating 20% of net sales from its website.

A portion of your purchase of these $US115 snakeskin-embossed sandals will go toward helping to fight the coronavirus. Kenneth Cole is donating 20% of its net sales to the COVID-19 solidarity response fund, which helps those impacted by the pandemic.

Fine jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer is donating 20% of its profits to Baby2Baby.

Jennifer Meyer Jennifer Meyer is donating 20% of all sales to Baby2Baby through the end of March.

Through the end of March, Jennifer Meyer, a favourite jewellery designer of celebrities like Meghan Markle, is donating to Baby2Baby. She has served as a board member for the past three years, according to her Instagram statement.

“Right now, children are in dire need of basic necessities. Parents are out of work, not making a penny, can’t afford to buy items like formula, food or diapers for their children. I’ve heard directly from parents going to the store with their last $US5 to buy formula and none is even available. Please donate whatever you can to help these families who need it the most ❤️ Stay safe and let’s help each other every which way we can! All my love, Jen ❤️,” she wrote.

Staud is offering 25% off the entire site and is donating 10% of sales to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

Staud Staud is donating 10% of sales to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

The LA-based brand has beautiful handbags like the $US295 Mini Shirley Bag above for 25% off right now. Just like Paige, Staud is donating to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

Fine jewellery company Liven Co. is donating 10% of its profits to the Direct Relief Organisation.

Liven Co. Liven Co. is donating 10% of profits to the Direct Relief Organisation.

Liven Co. specialises in beautiful pieces like the $US450 diamond star and moon huggies above. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company is donating 10% of its profits to the Direct Relief Organisation, which helps provide healthcare professionals with protective equipment and other essential medical supplies.

Now through April 15, Margaux is donating 10% of all sales to support healthcare workers.

Margaux Margaux is donating 10% of all sales to either the Direct Relief Organisation or Doctors Without Borders.

The luxury shoe brand, which is most known for its signature $US245 classic flat, is letting customers chose to donate their 10% to either the Direct Relief Organisation or Doctors Without Borders.

