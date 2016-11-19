Here's what successful fashion bloggers had to say about the Vogue.com editors who called them 'pathetic'

This fall, Vogue.com posted a conversation among top editors summing up the runway shows at Milan Fashion Week. While the discussion centered around the clothes and designers, the post was striking for the insulting tone it took towards fashion bloggers and digital influencers who regularly attend fashion weeks around the globe.

The editors criticised bloggers for wearing outfits provided by sponsors, and also blamed street-style photographers and clothing brands for contributing to fashion week chaos.

“Note to bloggers who change head-to-toe, paid-to-wear outfits every hour: Please stop. Find another business. You are heralding the death of style,” wrote Sally Singer, Vogue.com’s creative digital director.

The backlash from readers and bloggers was instant.

“Let’s not narrow it down to a group of girls, most of whom are working very hard, and who are savvy, cool businesswomen,” fashion blogger Camille Charrière told INSIDER. “They might not be going down the usual route, but [they] are certainly changing things and living with their time.”

In “Fashion Wars: Bloggers Bite Back,” INSIDER speaks with fashion bloggers about the impact of Vogue.com’s comments, and explores the shifting dynamic in fashion media.

Special thanks to Camille Charrière, Camila Coutinho, Amra Beganovich, Elma Beganovich, Perry Ellis, Joanna Theodorou, The Italian Rêve.

