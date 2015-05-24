Meet the 22-year-old blogger who gets paid up to $15,000 for a single Instagram post

Danielle Bernstein, the personal-style blogger behind We Wore What, recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she can make as much as $US15,000 from a single Instagram post.

The money comes from brands that want to get their products noticed by the 992,000 people who follow Bernstein on the app.

casual morning in @nililotan @jbrandjeans @chloe A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on May 20, 2015 at 7:07am PDT



Like many other fashion bloggers, Bernstein posts seemingly casual snapshots of her daily outfits, along with information about how to buy the clothes and accessories that she’s wearing.

What her followers might not guess is that many of those posts are the result of negotiations with fashion and lifestyle brands who might ask her to not include any competitors’ products in the same shot, or even in any other Instagram posts that week.

They’re willing to pay a high price tag for that. According to Harper’s Bazaar, brands spend more than $US1 billion each year on sponsored Instagram posts.

personal day follow on snapchat @weworewhat | #ulfie in @uber_nyc A photo posted by by Danielle (@weworewhat) on May 8, 2015 at 7:31am PDT



The exact amount that companies pay is directly connected to the number of followers that an Instagram user has. When Bernstein hits the million-follower mark, she’ll be able to charge even more for a single post.

Harper’s Bazaar explains,

On average, if you have hundreds of thousands of followers you can make anywhere from $US500 to $US5,000 a post, but if you have upwards of 6 million followers, your fee can be $US20,000 to $US100,000 a shot.

Though Bernstein wouldn’t say how much she earns through blogging and sponsored Instagram posts, she did admit that “it’s more than I could have ever imagined [making] as a 22-year-old.”

She added, “I fully support myself, and it’s in the mid-six figures. I save; I invest; I’m trying to be smart about it all and learn as I go.”

Read the full story in Harper’s Bazaar.

