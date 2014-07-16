Fascinating Map Shows Hundreds Of Songs About New York

New York is a place with a deep musical history, and the city itself has made many appearances in song lyrics. From legendary New York musicians like the Ramones and Lou Reed, to rappers like Jay Z and the Wu-Tang Clan, and everyone in between, dozens of famous songs references to New York City’s streets and neighborhoods, as well as the beaches of Long Island.

Music aficionado Constantine Valhouli mapped these references using Google Maps.

Spanning multiple genres and generations, Valhoulis’ map shows us various interesting locational connections and stories throughout time, like Billy Joel and rap group Dead Prez hanging out in the same neighbourhood (Bedford-Stuyvesant). The best part is that you can contribute your own suggestions (email Constantine at [email protected]).

Check out the map below.

