12 Awesome Insights From Wall Street's Sharpest Minds

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Europe was back in focus this week, even as U.S. markets logged their worst trading period since the start of 2012.Meanwhile, Q1 earnings season has kicked off.



So investors and traders have a lot to think about.

Wall Street’s sharpest economists, strategists, and analysts sounded off on these matters this week.

Most offered the same trite analysis we’ve read repeatedly.

But some thought outside the box.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.