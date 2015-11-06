7 unusual and fascinating funeral traditions around the world

Samantha Lee

Funerals don’t always have to be somber events. Some cultures honour the dead with lavish celebrations full of life and energy, while others make them one with the earth — or the atmosphere.

Here are a few unusual and fascinating funeral traditions from around the world.

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

NOW WATCH: What this symbol that’s on nearly half of your food actually means

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.