Fascinating facts about 90% of Chinese people

China is the world’s most populous nation and the second-largest economy in the world.
But aside from sharing a landmass with around 1.4 billion people, what do the majority of Chinese people have in common?
We’ve compiled a list using data from a survey conducted by Ipsos MORI in 20 countries and published in 2014. Around 1,000 people aged 16-64 were surveyed in China.
Check out the facts below:
96% of Chinese people have black hair.
100% of Chinese people were born in the country.
93% of Chinese people think the world is changing too fast.
90% of Chinese people believe it’s better for parents of children to be married rather than not married.
90% of Chinese people think women should have the same rights — and the same power — as men.
97% of Chinese people wouldn’t be too bothered if they couldn’t access Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, and other social networking websites.
95% of Chinese people say they have not been irritated by unrequested online recommendations from an online retailer or service in the last year.
90% of Chinese people would double check their doctor’s health advice.
99% of Chinese smartphone owners don’t use a BlackBerry.
92% of Chinese people will check out online reviews if they don’t feel confident making a purchase decision.
90% of Chinese people always buy the best quality product they can afford.
90% of Chinese people think people now know more than they used to because the internet provides so much information.
92% of Chinese people make an effort to recycle.
NOW WATCH: The science behind losing weight
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.