Farrar Appointed President of Nielsen

Greg Farrar has been appointed president of Nielsen Business Media, the Nielsen unit which includes Adweek, Billboard, the Showest event, etc. Farrar has been leading Nielsen Business for the last few months following the death of former president Bob Krakoff. Farrar was most recently the comany’s COO and has been with Nielsen for 20 years. Text from Calhoun’s letter after the jump.

I am pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Farrar as President of Nielsen Business Media effective immediately. Greg has been leading this business for the past few months, following the unfortunate death of Bob Krakoff earlier this year. Greg and the Business Media team have turned in a solid performance in a very tough market and, more importantly, have invested in the leadership and digital capability necessary to win in the future.

Most recently, Greg served as Chief Operating Officer for Nielsen Business Media, responsible for day-to-day operations of the business unit as well as its international operations, licensing and multi-brand conferences. As a 20-year veteran of the company, Greg’s leadership has been integral to building the Business Media unit through acquisitions and successful growth strategies for the past two decades.

Please join me in supporting Greg in his new appointment.

