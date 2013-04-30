'Teen mum' Gets Million-Dollar Porn Deal

MTV “Teen mum” star Farrah Abraham, 21, has reportedly sold a hardcore porn video to Vivid Entertainment for nearly $1 million, according to TMZ.



The 70-minute video titled “Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen mum” co-stars top male porn star James Deen — who also appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan in Bret Easton Ellis’ ill-fated “The Canyons.”

Farrah initially denied making the tape with Deen — who has been featured in more than 1,300 adult movies — but later claimed it was intended for her personal use only and never to be publicly released.

But Deen appeared on the “Today” show and spilled the beans it was all planned out from the very beginning.

Farrah Abraham’s sex tape partner, porn star James Deen.

“If you’re going to make a celebrity sex tape and try to pass it off as an amateur home video, you don’t hire a well-known porn star!” he said. “You hire, like, some random dude.”

Deen went on to reveal that producers behind the sex tape requested he pretend Abraham was his girlfriend to make her story more believable.

“They wanted to send us out on a date and then call the tabloids to come,” he added. “I told them I am not a prostitute and I’m not going to go on fake dates with people for the tabloids.”

Farrah responded by hurling insults at the 27-year-old porn star, but proceeded to negotiate selling their video — with her dad and daughter in tow.

