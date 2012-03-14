Zynga's Investors Are About To Get A Huge Payout

Zynga, the makers of FarmVille and other popular social games, is planning a secondary share offering to avoid a sell-off when its lock-up expires, Bloomberg News reports.



The move will let Zynga investors sell some stock while getting large shareholders to agree to stay in a longer lock-up period, according to the report, which cites anonymous sources.

This should prevent a sell-off of Zynga’s shares, like LinkedIn experienced when its lock-up period expired.

It’s likely important for Zynga, whose shares have been on a huge run since the beginning of the year. It wasn’t until January that Zynga’s stock started trending up, and it was trading below its IPO price for a while.

Since its IPO last year, the shares have risen more than 30 per cent and are trading above $13.

