FarmVille Maker Zynga Has Completely Taken Over 7-Eleven

It’s no secret that social gaming company Zynga‘s success isn’t coming because a bunch of tech-weenie early adopters play games like FarmVille, Mafia Wars, etc. It’s just the opposite — it’s because of “the normals.” That’s how FarmVille had 63 million active users on Facebook in the last month.



So it’s no surprise that Zynga has taken over 7-Eleven stores this summer, rolling out FarmVille and other Zynga game-related branding all over its stores. (Deal first announced in late May.)

But it’s still a little bizarre to experience firsthand, as we are this weekend in Chicago. Is Buddig processed lunch meat and Velveeta cheese product really a “fresh goodie” from FarmVille? (Then again, what’d you expect, a Whole Foods partnership?)

Here’s a couple snapshots from our local 7-Elevens in Chicago. What do you think: Are these raising awareness for Zynga’s games? Or just making us giggle?

