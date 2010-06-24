Farmville For iPhone Launching Thursday, Here's What It Looks Like

Zynga’s hugely popular Farmville game will be launching for Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch starting Thursday, the company will announce tomorrow.



The game is already in the New Zealand iTunes store, but isn’t available for download in the U.S. store yet.

Farmville — celebrating its first birthday this week — has more than 75 million users on Facebook, and there’s no doubt that the iPhone version will both be useful for existing players, and will bring new players to the game.

And Thursday’s iPhone 4 launch should bring a bunch of fast, new iPhones to the Farmville user base, so it’s a great day to launch.

So far, iPhone game maker Ngmoco’s “We Rule” has been the only option for Farmville-like gaming.

Zynga CEO Mark Pincus announced Farmville for iPhone at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month, saying it would be available for download this month.

