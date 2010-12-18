What Not To Give For Xmas: "FarmVille For Dummies" Now Available For Pre-Order

Photo: Amazon

“FarmVille For Dummies” is a real book, and it’s now available for pre-order, we learn via Mashable.Perhaps the first “For Dummies” book that’s actually for dummies?



The book isn’t scheduled to ship until February, according to Amazon’s listing page, so this won’t make a good holiday present.

