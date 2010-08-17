FarmVille Is The New Daytime TV

TV soap opera ratings and marketing dollars are in permanent decline. Where are all those bored housewives going? To their web equivalent: Simple, mindless social games like Zynga’s FarmVille.
That’s why web and mobile games like FarmVille could be fertile ground for mass-market video ads for huge consumer-goods brands, as that ad money gradually moves online from television.
That’s wishful thinking for Tod Sacerdoti, co-founder and CEO of online video ad network BrightRoll, who joined us for this video interview.
Don’t Miss…
Does Google Stand A Chance In China? No.
Apple Vs. The Knock-Offs: Who Will Win In China?
How Two Wall Street Kids Created A FAST Growing Tech Startup
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: CLICK HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.