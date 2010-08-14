FarmVille Creator Zynga Hires Owen Van Natta As Executive Vice-President

Zynga, the leader in Facebook gaming, is bringing on Owen Van Natta as Executive Vice-President of Business Operations, Peter Kafka reports for All Things D.



Owen was ousted from his post as CEO of MySpace early this year, after less than a year on the job. Before MySpace, he was COO of Facebook.

This probably isn’t Owen’s dream job: he left Facebook because there was no chance of replacing Mark Zuckerberg as CEO, and has been very open about his desire to be a number one.

Still, Zynga is certainly a much more exciting place to be than MySpace.

Here’s Zynga’s official bio:

Owen Van Natta is the Executive Vice President of Business Operations at Zynga. In this role, he is responsible for the company’s revenue strategy, corporate development, international expansion, and brand. Prior to joining Zynga, Owen was consulting for the Company across a number of critical business functions. Owen is also a member of the Zynga Board.

