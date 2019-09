Farmville is coming to the iPhone in June, Zynga CEO Mark Pincus just announced at Apple’s WWDC.



Of late, Zynga has made a concerted effort to depend less on Facebook for aquiring new gamers. It signed a big deal with Yahoo at the end of last month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.