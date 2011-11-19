Check Out These 10 Insanely Expensive Ranches For Sale

Photo: Courtesy of Hall and Hall

Farmland is a hot investment these days, with high-profile investors like Jim Rogers and George Soros putting significant resources into the market.It makes sense: according to Reuters’ Jim Wasik, there’s a limited supply of farmland, and it could become even more scarce thanks to development and a growing global population.



And land prices are creeping up: the price of agricultural real estate has increased 40% since 2004.

Of course, it’s one thing to invest in agri-business; it’s a completely different thing to buy land and turn a profit from it. Wasik recommends several agribusiness-focused ETFs for investors.

But if you’re thinking of going all in and buying up your own hunk of ranchland, you might want to consider these–the most insanely pricey American ranches that are currently on the market, according to the Land Report.

We know, some are more luxury getaway than functioning cattle ranch. But from Hawaii to Texas, they’re expansive, and super expensive, and pretty fun to ogle.

Flying Dog Ranch near Aspen, CO is on sale for $40.4 million 245 acres The property is one of the last remaining ranches near Aspen, and has private access to National Forest land. The ranch is approved for development of a home and agricultural buildings. It comes with a 9-bedroom house, barn, and swimming pool. Dana Ranch in Cascade, MT is on sale for $45 million Nearly 60,000 acres* Dana Ranch covers nearly 60,000 acres, around 3/4 of which is deeded from the State of Montana. It has 18 miles of fisheries, a 3,000-unit cattle operation, and a huge array of wildlife for hunting. Rockpile Ranch in Western Texas is on sale for $54.5 million 55,374 acres This cattle ranch in far West Texas is named after a huge rock formation near its entrance. It has two separate camps dedicated to cattle operations.

Hana Ranch on the island of Maui, HI is on sale for $55 million 4,500 acres Hana Ranch is a working cattle ranch that stretches from the mountains to the beach. It's located near the town of Hana, known as an isolated getaway for royalty and celebrities. Unfortunately, if you buy this ranch, you'll also need to build yourself a house. Robert Taylor Ranch in Los Angeles, CA is on sale for $56 million 112 acres You don't read about many ranches in Brentwood, but this sprawling equestrian ranch comes with seven buildings and 70 total rooms sprawling over 22,000 square feet of living space. The grounds also include an office complex, horse stables, a championship tennis court, a swimmer's pool, and an outdoor entertainment area. Might not be a moneymaker, but it sure sounds like a fun place to live. Aspen Valley Ranch in Woody Creek, CO is on sale for $59 million 813 acres This historic ranch has been price-chopped significantly; it was originally listed at $88 million. The property comes with a massive residence, irrigated pastures, and a new 10-stall horse barn. Tranquility Estate on Lake Tahoe, NV is on sale for $75 million 210 acres This sprawling estate is owned by Tommy Hilfiger co-founder Joel Horowitz, who originally listed it for $100 million in 2006. The crowning jewel is a 20,000 square foot mansion. Rancho Dos Pueblos in Santa Barbara, CA is on sale for $84 million 2,175 acres This oceanfront ranch stretches from the Santa Ynez mountains down to the Pacific Ocean. The compound comes with orchards, over 15 homes and residences including the 5-bedroom, 7-bath 'Casa Grande', barns, a private beach, and more. Walton Ranch near Jackson Hole, WY is on sale for $100 million 1,848 acres Close to the vacation mecca of Jackson Hole, Walton Ranch operates as a cattle ranch and has its own resident elk herd, as well as deer, eagles and bears. It also has fishing access along three miles of the Snake River and a 2,234-square-foot owner's home. Jackson Land & Cattle near Jackson Hole, WY is on sale for $175 million 1,750 acres Richard Fields, a casino and resort developer, put the property on the market this summer. At $175 million, it's the most expensive ranch on the market in America. The property covers close to 2,000 acres and has an equestrian centre, ponds, a spring, and breathtaking scenery. Want to know what the most expensive ranch in America looks like? Click here for a tour >

