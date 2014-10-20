This Amazing Brooklyn Startup Office Looks Like A Jungle Gym

Farmigo, a startup that helps communities and other startups get access to farm-fresh grocery deliveries, recently moved into a brand-new office space in Gowanus, Brooklyn.

Farmigo is partnering with a number of companies in New York and San Francisco — including LinkedIn, SAP, Zendesk, Virgin America, and Etsy — to save employees time and money. Companies can set up a Farmigo drop location in their office so that workers don’t ever have to go to the grocery store, and some even cover the cost.

Farmigo’s office is just as quirky and cool as you would expect from a Brooklyn food startup. With 5,000 square feet of space in a former industrial warehouse, they had plenty of room to get creative with the design. They ended up with an amazing treehouse-like layout, with a variety of workspaces situated over different levels.

Highlights include swings, hammocks, and tables perched up high.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.