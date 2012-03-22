This Dating Website Is For Anyone Who Shuns The 'Corporate Rat Race'

Photo: FarmersOnly.com

After hearing the plight of a recently divorced female farmer trying to navigate the singles’ scene, Jerry Miller was inspired to create the dating website FarmersOnly because “city folks just couldn’t relate to [farmers].”Plus, Miller said, the average farmer lives miles and miles away from his neighbours, hurting his chances of finding a compatible partner through traditional methods.



The site, which launched in 2005 and has grown to include hundreds of thousands of members, aims at connecting farmers, ranchers, and anyone who loves life in the great outdoors.

Before launching the site, Miller, a former marketer for agricultural company, said he did “six months of intensive research” and found that farmers felt “the city folks just couldn’t relate to them,” he said.

Farmers often have a less materialistic view of the world than their urban counterparts, Miller explained, adding that there is “definitely a divide” between people “in the corporate rat race” and those in rural areas.

“There’s a pretty big difference,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Miller told the story of a woman who owned horses and was in a serious relationship with a city dweller before joining the site. The relationship came to a halt when the man suggested the woman store her horse in the garage.

“That was a defining moment,” Miller said.

For $15.95, members can join the site and communicate with fellow farmers. And while he doesn’t release revenue statistics, the site is growing, Miller said.

“We’re not as big as Facebook but we’re working on it,” he said.

Now check out 14 other crazy niche dating sites >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.