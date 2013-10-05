Farmers Hate Chipotle's Anti-Industrial Message

Chipotle prides itself on providing ethically sourced food on a grand scale.

But the burrito chain’s anti-industrial message, most recently depicted in its “Scarecrow” video, has seriously alienated the agricultural community, reports Tarini Parti at Politico.

The chain recently received acclaim for the animated YouTube video that Politico describes as “basically a polemic on industrial food.”

The farming industry says that Chipotle’s values are unrealistic.

“In general, this romanticized view of agriculture is not going to be able to feed the world,” Tom Super, spokesman for the National Chicken Council, told Politico.

The U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance and the Animal Agriculture Alliance both reached out to Chipotle to say they disapproved of the YouTube film.

But Chipotle isn’t too concerned with the criticism.

“Our focus is on running restaurants, not dictating public policy,” a spokesperson told Politico.

Here’s the ad that caused the controversy:

