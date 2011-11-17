This Is What The Awesome New NFL Stadium In Los Angeles Will Look Like

Tony Manfred
new designs for los angeles farmers field nfl stadium

Photo: AEG

AEG and the architecture firm Gensler released its newest designs for Farmers Field last night.The open-air downtown stadium will potentially host Los Angeles’ NFL team, as well as conventions and concerts.

It has enormous glass wings and a “deployable” roof that will be stored under the stadium and can be installed for special indoor events.

We’re still a long way from this becoming a reality, but these preliminary drawings look pretty cool.

The huge glass wings

The 72,000-seater from the inside, very open

All lit-up at night

It will be right next to the Staples centre and L.A. Live

Here it is in with the roof opened

Here it is with the roof closed

