This Is What The Awesome New NFL Stadium In Los Angeles Will Look Like

Photo: AEG

AEG and the architecture firm Gensler released its newest designs for Farmers Field last night.The open-air downtown stadium will potentially host Los Angeles’ NFL team, as well as conventions and concerts.



It has enormous glass wings and a “deployable” roof that will be stored under the stadium and can be installed for special indoor events.

We’re still a long way from this becoming a reality, but these preliminary drawings look pretty cool.

