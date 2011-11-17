What Farmers, Old Movie Posters And Landfills Have In Common

Photo: AP Images

Fast Money’s Andrew Price profiles an unexpected trend among farmers: They’re now in the market for repurposed vinyl billboards and other cast-off industrial products.Damon Carson, a Denver resident, imbues these castoffs with a second life, selling them as street sweeper brushes, planters or truck bed lining for thousands of dollars cheaper than they normally cost in-store. A spanking new livestock brush, for example, typically sells for $1,500.



Carson’s booming business, Repurposed Materials, has put the entrepreneur on the map and now he’s working with cities across the U.S. to keep landfills tidy. Price estimates Carson has kept “100 tons of potential waste out of landfills so far.”

So there you have it: Repurposing isn’t just for scrapbooking or vision boards. We’re happy to hear Carson’s doing his part to help farmers stay a little bit richer.

