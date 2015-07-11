California is defying nature by growing coffee beans

Though coffee is traditionally grown in the equatorial region of the world, farmers have found a way to grow the beans in America. Coffee is now being grown on a five acre plot of land near Santa Barbara, California. Despite the local drought, the farmers have developed a specialised irrigation system to help the beans grow to peak perfection. The beans are in such high demand, they have been sold for $US60 per pound.

