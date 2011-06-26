The Incredible Comeback For The American Farmer

The latest edition of The Main Street Economist, a publication of the Kansas City Federal Reserve, looks at the incredible (and well known) boom in farmland real estate, while also reminding people of how quickly that could all evaporate if there were another bust like in the early 80s.



The good news is that the wealth of farmers is about to hit an all-time high.

Looking at the severe bust in the early 80s, you can understand why Farm Aid became such a big cause. Actually, apparently Farm Aid launched in 1985, basically bottom-ticking the bust.

Also interesting: Ex real estate, farm non-real estate net worth hasn’t gone anywhere.

