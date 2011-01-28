13 Stunning Facts About The Rise Of Industrial Meat Farming In America

Photo: Flickr

American industrial meat farms have grown exponentially in size and numbers over the last decade.The number of broiler chickens in industrial farms, for instance, has doubled to 1.1 billion between 1997 and 2007. And the number of hogs has increased by a third in the same period.



Overcrowded farms lead to spread of diseases and improper handling of meats and dairy that has resulted in an increased number of food recalls in the last decade. But as retail prices of meats have increased significantly, farmers might be adding even more livestock and poultry to their feedlots.

Factory Farm Map, a non-profit tracking the expansion of commercial farms, have collected impressive stats about how many millions of chickens, pigs, and cows farms have been added to the slaughter lines in the last 10 years.

