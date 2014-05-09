Here's A Price List For A Whole Bunch Of Cool, Brand New Farm Equipment

Morgan Stanley’s research department recently published some “Teach-In” presentations for clients.

This interesting slide comes from the firm’s 391-slide “Industrials Teach-In.” It includes the name, function, manufacturers, and prices of a bunch of farm equipment.

Why spend $US400,000 on a Rolls Royce Phantom when you can get a John Deere four-wheel-drive, 400 horse power tractor?

