Here's A Price List For A Whole Bunch Of Cool, Brand New Farm Equipment

Sam Ro

Morgan Stanley’s research department recently published some “Teach-In” presentations for clients.

This interesting slide comes from the firm’s 391-slide “Industrials Teach-In.” It includes the name, function, manufacturers, and prices of a bunch of farm equipment.

Why spend $US400,000 on a Rolls Royce Phantom when you can get a John Deere four-wheel-drive, 400 horse power tractor?

Farm equipmentMorgan Stanley
