One of the best shows on TV is about to get even better with the first trailer for season 2 of 'Fargo'

Turning a sacred film from the Coen Brothers into a TV series seemed like a risky idea at first. However, the first season of “Fargo” proved all the doubters wrong by both staying true to the source material and expanding the world in unprecedented ways.

Like “True Detective” and “American Horror Story,” “Fargo” is an anthology series. The first full length trailer for season two gives us the best glimpse so far, and besides the snow, it barely resembles its source material anymore.

The new season will take place in the late 1970s (the trailer has a lot of Nixon references and ’70s music cues) in the fabled, frozen landscape of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The star-studded cast of season two includes Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Patrick Wilson, and Nick Offerman. You might not recognise Offerman at first in his first post-“Parks and Recreation” television role.

Season two of “Fargo” premieres on FX in October.

