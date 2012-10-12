I Dissed North Dakota By Saying I'd Never Move There—And Now They're Flying Me Out

Photo: Youtube

About a month ago, I went out on a limb with this editorial on Why I’d Never Move To North Dakota. Perhaps it was the blunt honesty behind by my headline that startled readers, but the post whipped up such a firestorm in the state that bloggers and newspapers published impassioned rebuttals (like this one) and my inbox was flooded with hate mail.



How could I, they asked, possibly discount a place I had never visited?

Well, that’s about to change. I’ve accepted an invitation from Fargo’s Convention & Visitors Bureau to check out the city for myself.

The trip has been in the works for weeks, and I’m thrilled to be visiting Fargo this weekend. I plan on hanging out with a ton of locals, checking out a college football game, the nightlife, the business scene, and hitting the streets on my own to see exactly why everyone seems to think this is the best state to be young in America.

As far as pre-trip research goes, just about everyone’s ordered me to watch the 1996 eponymous film, “Fargo,” and I’ve had some help from The Inforum columnist Sam Benshoof in rounding up tips from locals on where to visit. Later this afternoon, I’ll chat with radio host Christopher Gabriel on W-DAY.

What do you think I should check out on my trip? E-mail me at [email protected] or drop a line in the comments below.

