A star-studded cast enters the Minnesota underworld in season 2 of 'Fargo'

Turning a sacred film from the Coen Brothers into a TV series seemed like a bad idea at first. However, the first season of “Fargo” proved all the doubters wrong by both staying true to the source material and expanding the world in unprecedented ways.

Like “True Detective” and “American Horror Story,” “Fargo” is an anthology series. Season two will take place in the late 1970s in the fabled, frozen landscape of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The star-studded cast of season two includes Kirsten Dunst, Ted Danson, Patrick Wilson, and Nick Offerman.

“Fargo” season two premieres on FX in September.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of FX.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.