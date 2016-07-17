A man took his terminally ill dog on a farewell road trip -- but they're still going 14 months later

In May 2015, Robert Kugler’s dog Bella was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, an advanced form of bone cancer, and given three to six months to live after having one of her legs amputated. Today, she’s kayaking on the Florida Bayou, frolicking across beaches on the Georgia coast, and leaving three-legged paw prints in New Hampshire snow.

Kugler, a Marine vet that had just finished school, decided to take Bella on the trip of a lifetime as a farewell after her diagnosis — but 14 months later, Bella is thriving. The trip has become an opportunity for them to focus on the present, spend time together, and take lots of adorable pictures.

The veteran has found that being around Bella aids his struggles with depression and suicidal ideation. “What I am doing, being with my dog and exploring life together, is saving my life,” Kugler wrote on his blog on January 3rd.

So far, they have been all over the United States, hitting up the Northeast and currently splashing around on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Wherever these two go next, they will always have each other.

You can follow their adventures on Instagram.

