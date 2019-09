Photo: Mark Bittman

Everyone has an opinion.Mark Bittman is retiring the New York Times’ “The Minimalist” column this Wednesday after 13 years and starting a weekly Wednesday opinion column–still on food–on Feb. 6, reports Yahoo News.



Bittman will also write a column called “On Food” for the New York Times Magazine come March.

