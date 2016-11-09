FARAGE: 'I thought Brexit was big, but this is going to be even bigger'

Nigel Farage has hailed Donald Trump’s likely victory in the US presidential election as the start of a “political revolution” that has strong similarities with the UK’s vote to leave the EU.

The interim UKIP leader told ITV News that he “wasn’t particularly surprised” at the likely result because “the political class is reviled across much of the west, the polling industry is bankrupt, and the press just hasn’t woken up to what’s going on in the world.”

He added: “I thought Brexit was big, but boy, this looks like it’s going to be even bigger.”

Farage, who played a major role in the successful campaign for the UK to leave the European Union, travelled to America in August to speak at a Trump rally. Although he stopped short of endorsing the Republican candidate at the time, he has since been more open about his support, and spent a substantial amount of time in the US prior to the election.

He believes that both the apparent success of Trump and the Brexit vote reflect widespread disillusionment with the ‘political elite,’ as well as a backlash against globalisation and immigration.

Trump’s likely success has also raised questions about the UK government’s lack of a formal relationship with the likely new administration. The Spectator’s political editor James Forsyth tweeted:

How does Theresa May’s government deal with a Trump administration? Number 10, privately, admit they don’t know him or his people

— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) November 9, 2016

It raises the interesting prospect that Farage knows Trump far more intimately than Prime Minister Theresa May and her cabinet.

Farage, who is currently a UK member of the European Parliament, is reportedly eyeing a position in the Trump administration should his election to the presidency be confirmed.

NOW WATCH: Animated map reveals who would win the election if only certain demographics voted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.