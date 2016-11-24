Nigel Farage is meeting Trump again in a new push for a job

LONDON — UKIP leader Nigel Farage is set to fly to Washington DC next month to meet Donald Trump for the second time since the Republican’s election to the US presidency, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The meeting is likely a fresh attempt to get a job in or around the new Trump administration, and another attempt to undermine Prime Minister Theresa May, who is not likely to meet Trump until he has taken office in January.

Farage, an ardent anti-EU politician who campaigned vocally for Brexit, reportedly enjoys a close relationship with Trump. He campaigned for the president-elect and became the first British politician to meet Trump when he flew to New York earlier in November.

Trump has since voiced his support for the idea of Farage, currently a member of European Parliament, being appointed as the UK ambassador to the US next year. He tweeted on Tuesday:

Many people would like to see @Nigel_Farage represent Great Britain as their Ambassador to the United States. He would do a great job!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2016

Downing Street was quick to dismiss the idea, and a spokesman said: “There is no vacancy. We have an excellent ambassador to the US.” Sir Kim Darroch, a former aide to ex-PM David Cameron, is currently the UK ambassador to the US.

Farage will now travel to Washington in early December with the same group of UKIP aides and UKIP donors who met Trump in New York, including millionaire donor Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore, Banks’ advisor.

The meeting will reportedly be with the “transition team” who are putting together the Cabinet team for Trump’s presidency.

It is possible that Farage is pushing for a job within the Trump administration, rather than a UK-based ambassadorial role. The Times reports that Trump is planning to emigrate to the US on a permanent basis, where he feels he would be “freer” from public attention.

Farage, who stands down as UKIP leader on Monday, attended a champagne party at the Ritz on Wednesday night held to mark his 20-year career in politics, where he railed against “career politicians.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.