The ultra-secretive car startup just told us when we'll finally get to see its car

We will know a lot more about the secretive electric car company Faraday Future come January.

The company is planning to reveal its concept car at CES 2016, which is hosted in Las Vegas the first week of January, the company announced on Thursday.

“On January 4, 2016, Faraday Future will unveil a concept inspired by our design and engineering vision. The future of mobility is closer than you think. Come and see,” the company states on its website.

We will also likely learn more about the company’s business model and structure when it makes its big reveal at CES.

Earlier this month, Faraday Future revealed that it would be building a $US1 billion factory in the US to begin manufacturing its all-electric vehicles in 2017. But the company has yet to reveal key details about its plans, including the location of the factory or who is footing the bill.

The company has not yet revealed the name of its chief executive, although Nick Sampson, the company’s senior vice president of research and development and a former Tesla director, has thus far been the face for the company.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Sampson said that one big way Faraday will be different from other automakers is that its business model will depend more on selling services.

“Our business model is not based around moving a car out of the dealer,” Sampson told Bloomberg. “We envision this like a smart phone. The revenue starts once you get the device in the owners’ hands. We’re looking at subscriptions and apps and other opportunities.”

The company is also working on developing autonomous driving in its cars and considering car-sharing services.

