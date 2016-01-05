Check out Faraday Future's 1,000 horsepower electric supercar

18 month-old start up electric car maker Faraday Future unveiled its very first vehicle Monday night in Las Vegas ahead of the opening of this year’s CES. And boy did they do it in style with the introduction of the all-electric FFZERO1 supercar.

If the looks don’t impress you, the car’s projected performance numbers will. Faraday claims a projected top speed of more than 200 mph and a 0-60 mph time of less than 2 seconds. The car is expected to be equipped with an electric motor each wheel which in unison produces more than 1,000 horsepower.

Unfortunately, the FFZERO1 is neither a prototype nor a production car. It’s a pure design concept aimed at showing off what Faraday claims its technology — in its most extreme form — can achieve.

“The FFZERO1 Concept is an amplified version of the design and engineering philosophiesinforming FF’s forthcoming production vehicles,” FF head of design Richard Kim said in a statement.

With the FFZERO1, the Chinese-backed firm, which is expected to break ground in a few weeks on its $1 billion Nevada factory, gave the press its first glimpse of what the company may be capable of building at the event.

But it was only a fleeting glimpse and may not resolve questions about whether the company can even build a real car. The company says it has prototypes testing aspects of the electric car technology that Faraday will use to build a real car.

Although members of the media were allowed to take pictures of the cars’ exterior from a safe distance, only photographers hired by Faraday were allowed to photograph the static show car’s interior.

Have a closer look at Faraday Future electric supercar concept.

Faraday Future held the unveiling in a temporary structure on the Las Vegas Strip just across the street from the Luxor. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider It was a cold and unusually wet night for Vegas. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Before you enter the main show room, guests are met with this slogan. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Inside the tent, the level of anticipation and the mood lighting was intense. Notice the countdown clock. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Faraday's head of R&D Nick Sampson explained to the crowd that his company wanted to change mobility the way Apple changed cell phones. Sampson pointed out that it has been nine years since the introduction of the iPhone and that it has since displaced many of the stalwart brands at the time of its release. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Sampson also talked about the company's Variable Platform Architecture which is a modular system that allows Faraday to design and build one chassis that can be used in a variety of vehicles. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider And here it is! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Lead designer Richard Kim explained that some of the FFZERO1's design element will influence the Faraday's upcoming production cars. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Everyone's taking photos and video of the car. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider More pictures!! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider As for the concept car itself, the body is made of carbon fibre and other light weight composite materials. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The front end is punctuated by a single light running across the front facia of the car. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In addition, large openings in the front of the car funnel air through an 'aero tunnel' which reduces drag on the body while cooling the car's batteries. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The rear end of the car features some heavy duty aerodynamics. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider It's equipped with several spoilers, diffusers and .... Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider .... a dorsal fin that work together to provide stability during high performance driving, Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Hidden in the rear aerodynamic elements is the car's badge. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Nice looking wheel! Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider The FFZERO1 features a fully-connected cockpit with both virtual and heads ups displays. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider In fact, the car can even project an augmented reality image on the road ahead. Faraday Future At the end of the presentation, Kim (left) and Sampson (right) are joined on stage by Faraday's Chinese development partner, LeTV's Ding Lei. Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider Check out a walk around video of the FFZERO1. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/BAJgvIYleLX/embed/ Width: 658px

