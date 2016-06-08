Faraday Future is adding an award-winning Ferrari executive to its roster

Faraday Future (FF), the mysterious electric-car company that debuted a radical race-car concept at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, is about to hire a seasoned Ferrari executive to a top leadership post.

The new hire is Marco Mattiacci, an award-winning auto executive who led Ferrari North America and Ferrari Asia Pacific between 2006 and 2014, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The addition of Mattiacci is expected to be announced officially on Thursday, the person said, asking not to be identified. This person wouldn’t say what role he will assume at FF.

Ever since it came out of stealth mode, FF has been a tough nut to crack. The Southern California-based startup has become somewhat notorious in the tech and automotive worlds for its lofty, but secretive agenda.

One piece of the FF puzzle that has remained unknown is who the company’s CEO is. As of now, we still don’t know.

The source wouldn’t say if that’s the role Mattiacci would take, but called him”a great asset for Faraday Future with regard to a global viewpoint of the automotive space, both in manufacturing and in representation in the two biggest markets that FF is looking toward — North America and China.”

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for Faraday Future Faraday Future executives and Nevada state officials attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Faraday Future’s manufacturing facility in North Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 13, 2016.

FF has poached some big auto industry names from BMW, Ford, General Motors, SpaceX, and several other companies. Nick Sampson, the man overseeing the development of FF’s vehicles is a Tesla alum.

The company is backed by a billionaire in China who runs LeEco — a tech giant that makes smartphones, virtual-reality headsets and TVs.

FF is building a massive $1 billion factory in Nevada, while eyeing additional property for a second facility in California.

The company is also deep into the testing of its forthcoming electric, self-driving vehicle technology, represented right now in the form of mules — decoy vehicles with FF underpinnings. Those cars have undergone testing throughout the country.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.